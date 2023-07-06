We hope you had a blessed, enjoyable 4th of July with family and friends.

This week’s Sunday sermon was a video message from our church’s national conference. The theme was “Transformed,” from Romans 12:2. “And do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.