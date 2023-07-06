We hope you had a blessed, enjoyable 4th of July with family and friends.
This week’s Sunday sermon was a video message from our church’s national conference. The theme was “Transformed,” from Romans 12:2. “And do not be conformed to this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
Pastor Dave Blevins gave a challenging message reminding Christians that they should act like they’re Christians. Many times, our behavior is no different. In fact, many times Christians shun or avoid the downtrodden and are viewed as hypocrites. We need to be brutal in our assessment of ourselves.
The gospel is transformative, and we should not be the same after an encounter with Christ. Instead of trying to be popular and accepted we can be countercultural, showing God to the world. Numbers should never be a church’s focus ahead of each person. In the gospels we see the value of every single soul to God. Jesus went out of his way to reach individual, lonely souls. There are many who are struggling around us, so let us never be one who passes by.
