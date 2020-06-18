Sundays we have been gathering at 10 a.m. outside the church on Maple Street in Morrisville and our services are also shared on our Facebook page.
Sunday’s message was from Acts 20, Paul’s third missionary journey, heading back to Jerusalem. He knew the authorities were waiting for him; he was saying goodbye, imparting encouragement and final instructions. It’s about 54 A.D.; within 10 years he and Peter would be martyred. Paul had a team of seven men and Luke with him as he arrived in Troas, near modern day Turkey. There, Paul’s apostleship was authenticated when he raised a man from the dead who fell out of a window during his message. They left Troas and went to Miletus where Paul sent for the elders of Ephesus to join them. Paul gave a final message without apology and with abandon. He didn’t shrink back from declaring, teaching; testifying of repentance and faith in Christ. How he had boldly denied himself, serving others to spread the gospel, preaching publicly and in homes. Paul tells them he will be arrested, but will not back down and will not see them again. He handed over the ministry to a fully mature team, assuring them they were ready to move the church forward. He urged them to be on alert for attacks. And now it’s up to us. Serving others, we try not to shrink back from living and sharing the gospel, helping people gain faith and eternity with Christ.
— Marian Guihan