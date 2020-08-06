Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group will be Mondays at 6 p.m.
Pastor Maley spoke this week from Mark 8 asking, “What things are keeping you from God?”
There are many things today that can distract from our spiritual growth: worry, fear, lack of connection and worshipping together. Like the Pharisees, we may ask God for a sign that he’s with us; what we should do. God has given us instructions in his word, we are to “walk by faith, not by sight,” 2 Corinthians 5:7.
As Jesus was warning the disciples about the Pharisees they were worried about their next meal, right after Jesus had fed thousands. Jesus reminded them that their spiritual health was more important. Who we think Jesus is will affect how we approach everything and will show outwardly.
Jesus warned the Apostles, and us, to not sacrifice our spiritual life by not doing what he says. Luke 6:46: “Why do you call me Lord, Lord and do not do the things I say?”
We obviously need jobs, etc., but many things can vie for the majority of our time and deplete us spiritually. God will provide for us.
— Marian Guihan
