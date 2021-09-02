We had our first planning meeting in over a year on Sunday. It felt great to look forward to activities, ministries and potluck dinners.
Mid-September is our target to resume our Wednesday meeting, 6-8 p.m.: potluck, adult prayer/Bible study, kids time and youth group.
Our regular Sunday church service is held inside at 10 a.m.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg started his message asking the kids the sounds different animals make. Just as we can know an animal by its sound, we can tell a wise person by what they say.
Proverbs has a lot to say about the words that come out of our mouth. Primarily, our heart is the source of what we say. If we fill our heart with godly, kind, positive, helpful subjects, our speech will be the same. Wholesome speech is better than riches, spreading knowledge, inspiring, bringing joy to others.
Wise speech offers protection. If we think before we speak our mouth is much less likely to stir up trouble.
At times, presenting Christ can irritate others, so it’s important to do so with kindness, consideration and compassion. Wise speech blesses; it does not burden the soul. Wicked speech can bring people down.
To bless others with wise speech, we must listen to people who are characterized by godly speech.
— Marian Guihan
