Last Sunday we enjoyed an evening potluck gathering including a bonfire and devotional time.
Pastor’s Ethan Kallberg’s message was “I am Justified and Adopted,” which expanded on his message from two weeks ago about Christian identity. Justification is where God declares us righteous through Christ’s work on the cross; we can never earn it. Jesus took on the responsibility for our sin so we can partake in his righteousness.
Jesus was qualified to pay the penalty because he was sinless. If Jesus was only a sinless human, he would be able to pay only for himself. As God and human, he can pay for us all. As we place our faith in him, God views us through the filter of Jesus’s righteousness and sacrifice. We strive to live by faith, preaching the gospel to ourselves each day, not for salvation again, but to remind ourselves of our identity in Christ, rejoicing in our forgiveness and redemption. We have access to God’s spiritual riches which help us live our lives for him. Let’s spend as much of those riches, love, patience and joy as we can for his glory and the benefit of others.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10. Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.