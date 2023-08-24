Last Sunday we enjoyed an evening potluck gathering including a bonfire and devotional time.

Pastor’s Ethan Kallberg’s message was “I am Justified and Adopted,” which expanded on his message from two weeks ago about Christian identity. Justification is where God declares us righteous through Christ’s work on the cross; we can never earn it. Jesus took on the responsibility for our sin so we can partake in his righteousness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.