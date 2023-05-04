This past Thursday, we had a prayer service for the National Day of Prayer. Next week we will resume our midweek meal and Bible study on Wednesdays. Also last week, our puppet team took its show to Teen Challenge.
Sunday’s message was part two of “Godly Contentment” from 1 Timothy 6:6-10. Paul had learned to be content in any circumstance from abundance to shipwreck. He told Timothy that godliness is of more worth than money. Contentment doesn’t mean inaction. We work but are content with the gain God gives. We can’t take any earthly riches into eternity; only spiritual riches endure.
The true needs we have are food, clothing and shelter. When money becomes more important than everything else it is “a root of all sorts of evil and griefs.” We become vulnerable to every get-rich-quick scheme and can fall into temptations that can lead to ruin. Rather, we can be thankful, clarify the differences between needs and wants, recognize God’s ownership over everything, not buy anything that pulls us away from God, use credit cards wisely, not spending more than we have, and give to the Lord and other’s needs first before our wants. Contentment frees us to put roots into his word deepening our relationship with Christ.
