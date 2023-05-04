This past Thursday, we had a prayer service for the National Day of Prayer. Next week we will resume our midweek meal and Bible study on Wednesdays. Also last week, our puppet team took its show to Teen Challenge.

Sunday’s message was part two of “Godly Contentment” from 1 Timothy 6:6-10. Paul had learned to be content in any circumstance from abundance to shipwreck. He told Timothy that godliness is of more worth than money. Contentment doesn’t mean inaction. We work but are content with the gain God gives. We can’t take any earthly riches into eternity; only spiritual riches endure.

