Pastor Bryan started his message showing us some popular logos and asking what they meant to us. The Golden Arches: food. An apple shape with a bite taken out: Apple computer. A yellow deer jumping on a green background: John Deere tractors.
He finished with a cross; what does that mean to us personally? Once a symbol of torture, it’s now a symbol of forgiveness.
If God through Christ offers forgiveness to all, freely, deeply, graciously and repeatedly, how can we do less? We must not harden our hearts and hold grudges against others. The foundation of forgiveness is the death of Christ. He took on all our sins, and the ramifications of them, for everyone and everything.
Jesus states that he is the one way to God, but there are many different cultures and ways of doing things. Many of these differences are preferences or just a new idea we hadn't thought of before. Strife over small things can tear families apart. We all lose out and miss so much if we don’t let these things go, laying aside grudges and not acting in hatred.
Services at 10 a.m., which are shared on our Facebook page. Youth group meets Mondays at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
