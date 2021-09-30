Our Wednesday meeting is from 6-8 p.m., with dinner, fellowship, singing, adult Bible and prayer time and youth and kids’ group. Sunday service is 10 a.m. On Sunday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., we’ll have a hymn sing.
Pastor asked the kids if they wanted a cookie, and they all did. Then he asked if they wanted gravel for their next snack. No takers! Proverbs tells us that the result of deceit is like gravel in our mouth. Proverbs explains how honesty plays out in our lives — truthfulness, accurate weights (business) and boundary stones (land ownership).
Falsehood tears down relationships and should be abhorrent to us. It’s very difficult to earn back trust that is lost. We must work to create peace and joy. Business should be conducted fairly, charging customers accurately. Land owners shouldn’t move the boundary markers to get more land.
It’s our responsibility to live a truthful life in society, dealing honestly in business and our personal lives. This shows Christlike character and benefits others.
— Marian Guihan
