Services at 10 a.m., also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group is Mondays at 6 p.m.
We have reached the last chapter in the Book of Acts. After being shipwrecked, Paul and all onboard are safely on the island of Malta. The Maltese showed great kindness and hospitality.
While gathering wood for a fire, Paul was bitten by a viper. As a pagan society, the people waited for Paul to die, assuming he was a murderer receiving the judgment he dodged in the shipwreck. When Paul didn’t die, they decided he was a god.
The Lord performed this and other miracles to authenticate Paul. As they left for Rome, the Maltese gave them all they needed.
In Rome, a weary Paul was encouraged by the believers there. We, too, gain strength by the fellowship and support of fellow believers. Paul explained to the leading Jews in Rome why he was there. Then, using the Old Testament, Paul explained God’s truth about the Messiah.
Many still clung to the traditions that they could control, rather than believe in a God they couldn’t. We all must decide who we think Jesus is. What a journey Paul had, making use of every moment to offer Christ to all. We are the continuation of the Holy Spirit’s work from the early church and Paul, to now, spreading the good news of Jesus.
— Marian Guihan
