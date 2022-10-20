Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. Potluck dinner, youth and adult groups are held on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Continuing in the book of Timothy, Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message was entitled “From God to Man” and it gave three reasons to pray for the salvation of others: one God, one purpose, one mission. God commands us to pray for others. If there were multiple gods, all equal and valid, there would be no need to pray for people to believe in Jesus.
The one God has a righteous standard which is why we need Christ. Jesus, our mediator, resolves the sin issue as no one else can. God became man, and being both, paid our debt. We pray others will find forgiveness and freedom in Christ alone.
Paul presented his calling as an apostle, teaching in faith and truth. We are not called to be apostles, but we are called to teach others about Christ in faith and truth, word and deed. We pray sincerely for souls because God desires that all will come to him, accept his offer of freedom and establish a relationship with him.
— Marian Guihan
