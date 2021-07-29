Our regular church service is Sunday at 10 a.m.
Leading into his message on having concern for others, our pastor asked the kids if they had pets and how they care for them. The book of Proverbs tells us how best to show care for others: by being faithful, showing love and concern and not overstaying our welcome.
Proverbs 3:3 says persistent kindness and care for others ‘physical, emotional and spiritual needs is like a jewel around our neck. Faithful kindness will atone, repair and restore after personal conflicts.
Showing love and compassion resolves strife stirred up by hatred. God says mocking and rejoicing over others misfortune, even enemies, is mistreatment of God as well.
Our focus should be caring for the needs and feelings of others without being burdensome, looking for ways to serve with compassion and mercy.
— Marian Guihan
