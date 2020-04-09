On Sunday, April 12, the Irasburg Grace Brethren Church will be doing Easter service drive-in movie style. At 10 a.m., park in the church parking lot and hear the service on your radio, or an join us on this link: zoom.us/j/833975337.
Pastor Brian Maley acknowledged that many are struggling in the current situation. Much has been taken from us; maybe we’d been taking a lot for granted. What is God trying to teach us? Many times we are seeking for the wrong treasure. We search for happiness, purpose and peace, missing the giver of these things.
On Palm Sunday, Jesus arrived in Jerusalem on a donkey, exactly as Zachariah prophesied hundreds of years before. Jesus told the disciples exactly where and how to find the colt. Riding into Jerusalem, Jesus presented himself as their King, the Messiah they sought. He was welcomed with waving palm branches. But Luke 19:41 tells us Jesus wept. He knew all that would happen, that the people would miss what he was offering.
Do we weep over the souls we know who are missing the message of their Savior? Jesus came into Jerusalem at the same time people were bringing their lambs in for Passover sacrifice. The true Lamb of God brought himself in to die for us. Let’s not miss what he’s offering, modifying Christ to our convenience, obeying when it’s comfortable or popular. Let’s accept him, prioritize him and find joy.
— Marian Guihan