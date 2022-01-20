In the Book of Proverbs there are sections specific to men, women and children. Today’s message, “Women of Wisdom,” centered on women, but the principles can apply to all. The uniqueness of a woman’s realm of influence is invaluable.
Under the guidance of a godly mom, good character can begin to develop in youth, creating true beauty that never fades, and one who is virtuous, constructive and not contentious is a good gift. Our inner character should be as beautiful as jewels we put on the outside. By cultivating a godly inner spirit, we can be level headed and wise.
In the Old Testament we learn of Abigail whose wise, discerning attitude saved her family. A virtuous woman does so much; she is like an army, able to bring honor and respect to her family. By putting Christ first, we can have a firm foundation on which to build a happy, purposeful, stable family strong enough to withstand the world’s assaults.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups starts at 6 p.m. More at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
