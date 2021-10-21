Continuing the topic of wealth and poverty, Proverbs talks about the rich oppressing the poor. There is great potential in the poor and those who have just fallen on hard times; oppressing them is unjust. A wise ruler roots out this injustice, so all can be productive.
The oppressed should be valued, rather than the wealthy taking advantage of them for their own gain. Unfortunately, this kind of oppression is a global problem. God is aware and will judge in the end.
We need to be concerned for the rights of the poor, show benevolence, care and kindness. If our position or wealth gives us opportunity, we can give and access politicians to enact change. What we have is from the Lord and we can all help according to our means—some more, some less. This produces blessing for both the giver and receiver. The generous think about future generations, helping their children’s children.
We can live with an attitude of generosity with our money, time, encouragement and emotional support, looking for those who need us, not looking for what we can gain. Loving our neighbor as ourselves.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Reach us at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.