We will meet Sunday 10 a.m., via Zoom (zoom.us/j/833975337), and drive-in at Irasburg Grace Brethren Church on May 3.
May 7 is the National Day of Prayer; let’s all join together praying for hope and healing.
Pastor Scott Libby continued in 1 John: 3 on the importance of conforming to God’s righteousness as this indicates true salvation. God does a work of transformation. But, we are all in the same struggling to obey God; we need to support each other in this process that goes contrary to our former nature. We still stray, choosing the old ways at times, but this will not be our ongoing lifestyle. Rather than railing against God, hatred of others and a self-serving lifestyle, we will be characterized by the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, kindness, faith and self-control, to name a few.
An example are Cain and Abel in the Old Testament. Abel exhibited true faith, humility and a heart for God. Cain did not submit to God or love his brother; his heart allegiance — self — was revealed by his deeds. God counseled Cain to repent, he refused. When we sense temptation, turn to God immediately. Do we exhibit God’s character; do we care whether we do or not? Are we living a life of service to others, or a self-serving life? God is longing for us to come to him; with faith, humility and trust, receive his new nature and become a child of God.
— Marian Guihan