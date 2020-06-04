Sunday, we again gathered in our church parking lot, seated in vehicles and folding chairs. Services are at 10 a.m., Maple Street, Morrisville. 888-3339.
In Acts 19, Paul is in Ephesus during his second missionary journey. Ephesus was a wealthy commercial center, a sanctuary city for criminals and the location of the temple for Diana, so it was full of crime, sorcery and immorality. Paul spent three months preaching Christ and reasoning with the Jewish leaders. When we tell folks about Jesus, we need to use reason — giving real, useful answers to questions. A group began to challenge Paul and turn people away from him, so he withdrew and focused on his disciples. If a conversation about Jesus becomes an argument, it’s best to pull back and let the Holy Spirit work in the person’s heart. Being argumentative and pushy is not a Godly approach, let the truth speak for itself.
In Ephesus, the Lord did many miracles through Paul. Local exorcists and sorcerers attempted to use Paul’s influence and godly power for their own selfish motives. Many heard about these counterfeits and became afraid. They drew near to God, giving up their sin and sorcery. What ungodly things entangle us that we should lay aside and draw closer to God? God can free anyone from whatever entangles them. We must never judge who we think may or may not respond to the Gospel. Our job is to lovingly present Christ in word and deed.
— Marian Guihan