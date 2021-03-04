We have an early Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., where masks will be mandatory throughout. The second service is at 10 a.m., and is also shared on our Facebook page.
Pastor continued the message he started last week. Those who have come to faith in Jesus will receive rewards based on work done for him. Pastor already explained the crown of life and crown of glory, and this week he explained the reward of authority.
In some way, believers will rule with Christ. Our lifetime of service and deeds will be judged for the motives behind them; how we used the opportunities and abilities given us.
Are our actions done for our own glory and popularity, or for Christ? Some believers have a lifetime for service, others just moments. Each can be faithful in their time. We each have different abilities we are given to use. We are rewarded not for how much ability we have, but for what we do with our own ability.
In sharing the gospel, showing mercy and encouragement to others, our work can have an eternal effect. The Apostle Paul, who fought against Christ for years, encouraged believers to forget what was behind and to press on to what lay ahead. Our work has meaning and purpose; we each have a role no one else can fill.
— Marian Guihan
