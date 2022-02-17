Kids love watching baking soda and vinegar volcanoes erupt.
Leading into his message on joy and grief, Pastor Ethan Kallberg set one off for the kids, telling them that a verse in Proverbs mentions this reaction.
Joy and grief can be solitary, masked, symptoms of the heart; they can heal or destroy. We are made to interact with others, yet aspects of ourselves can be hard to share. We become known as we open ourselves to others. Likewise, we can know God because he revealed himself in Christ.
Our faces can display or mask what’s in our heart. Be transparent about what you’re dealing with. We aren’t made to carry our burdens alone. We try to change what’s going on inside by outside measures, like food, alcohol and drugs.
We must guard our heart and allow God’s word to soothe and change our hearts. A joyful heart is good medicine, a broken spirit is destructive to the core of our being. Healing a broken spirit is sometimes like ripping off a Band-aid. We must expose the wound for healing to begin.
While encouraging someone who is struggling, we are sensitive to their mood, acting too joyful is like vinegar poured on baking soda, causing agitation rather than healing. (Proverbs 25:20)
Reassuring folks of God’s love is the best medicine.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and Wednesday meeting starts at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
