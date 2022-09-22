On Sunday we spent some time remembering a member of our church who died in early August. His joy, love of God and others left a lasting impression and example.
Flowing from last week’s message on the glorious Gospel, Sunday’s sermon was “Abundant Grace.” It focused on three things to be thankful for: God’s mercy, God’s salvation and God himself.
Paul experienced the depth of God’s mercy. Early Christians knew of Paul’s history of violence against the early church and were terrified of him. After his conversion, Paul spent 14 quiet years submitting to God and learning from the Apostles before entering active ministry. He was thankful for God’s salvation, strength and mercy as he transitioned from trying to eliminate the early church to spreading God’s word, bringing people to Christ.
Paul was humbled that God would enact a plan through Christ to offer salvation and a relationship with him. In 1Timothy 1:17, Paul honors some of God’s characteristics. God is “eternal, immortal, invisible, the only God.” We follow Paul’s example and are thankful, remembering who God is and all he’s done on our behalf.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
