Last Sunday our church took part in a memorial to those who have died due to COVID-19. The town of Morrisville is blessed to have many buildings with beautiful bells.
Those that participated rang their bells one time for every thousand souls. Our church was asked to ring 70 times. It puts it in perspective when 70,000 souls were honored just by our bell alone. Between them all, over 200,000 people lost were honored.
Another age group has been added to our middle and high school youth group. There are now activities for elementary school age kids at the same time. They meet Monday nights from 6:30-8 p.m.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m., 14 Maple St., Morrisville. 888-3339. Services are also shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.