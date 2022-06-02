To illustrate what an advocate is for the kids, Pastor Ethan Kallberg asked them if they knew what a lawyer was like. The kids replied: skinny, has nice clothes, a briefcase, fancy hair, wears glasses and does legal stuff. Today’s message was on the person and work of the Holy Spirit.
To be effective in our walk with Christ we need to be empowered by the indwelling Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is God, person, gives us power, teaches and gifts us. The Holy Spirit is deity, equal with the Father and Son. He has will, intelligence, emotion and knows all. He has a vital role in our salvation. He empowers, strengthens and guides us through life. He explains God’s word to us as we read it. He gifts us with spiritual gifts that empower us to show Christ to the world through our actions and words. Our advocate comes alongside, showing us how to navigate our relationship with God; he is the access point to God.
On Sunday, June 5, we’ll have a hymn sing from 6-7 p.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner/youth groups are at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.