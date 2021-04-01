On Palm Sunday, pastor used the life of Mary Magdalene to remind us that the cares of this world can prevent us from seeing Christ. Mary had a deep, devoted, grateful love for Christ after he released her from evil spirits. She spent hours listening to his teaching, yet she was confused in the moment of the resurrection.
Her love and concern for him overwhelmed the memory of him saying he would die and come back. She went to the tomb Easter morning planning to prepare a body, and left convinced his body had been stolen.
After reporting to the Apostles, her dedication drove her back to the tomb where she grieved bitterly. We all struggle with earthly day-to-day concerns, making it hard to focus on the spiritual. Mary’s love was transformed when Jesus spoke to her; she recognized him. Her earlier concerns melted away as she embraced her new mission to tell others, “He’s alive!”
Jesus is still alive today, revealing himself in his word and in our lives.
We have an earlier Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., where masks are mandatory throughout. A second service is at 10 a.m. and is shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
