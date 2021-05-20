Pastor continued in Proverbs where Solomon asked why should Proverbs be read and valued. What do they accomplish? In Proverbs 22:17-21 and 1:1-7, we see that God’s proverbs result in: pleasantness, trust in God and they confirm the truth; answer questions, give discernment and prudence, discretion, and increased learning; fear (respect) for the Lord.
We’re encouraged to listen, absorb, share and apply wisdom. Valuing wisdom helps us keep our trust in God, deepening our relationship with him. Learning the vast wisdom in Proverbs confirms the truth of God’s word as a whole. Getting answers to life’s questions gives us confidence to gently, respectfully help those who wonder about God.
The whole purpose of Proverbs is so we will know right from wrong, it’s a training manual for life, how to live life well. Valuing wisdom directs us to respect all God is. This is the beginning of our wisdom and knowledge as we honor, trust and listen to him. As we learn, we are better equipped to help others.
We have Sunday worship at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout. The service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
