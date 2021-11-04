Sunday’s message was a warning against laziness, so the kids’ message was a lesson on the ant. Even when no one is watching ants work hard, on their own initiative, in a coordinated effort for the good of all.
The warning is that laziness can become a habit and, over time, our character. Proverbs calls one who is lazy a sluggard, saying this behavior makes no sense as it isn’t beneficial to the sluggard or others. The sluggard doesn’t prepare the ground for winter or harvest, doesn’t maintain what they have, seeks pleasure and things but won’t work for them.
A lazy individual can be an irritant to those who need the work done. Laziness can be destructive to relationships and opportunities. It’s better to be diligent than negligent. The lazy get stalled by obstacles and hindrances, the diligent muscle through.
Jesus, knowing his time was short, worked diligently. He encourages us to do the same, making the most of every day, studying his word, avoiding divisive arguments, sharing Christ with the world.
Sunday service is at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups, 6 p.m. More at 888-3339.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.