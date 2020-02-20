Craig Noyes sent an update from Papua, New Guinea. They are learning the language and ways of life. He says it’s vital that they do this with humility. When it’s time to share “God’s talk,” Craig requests prayer that they will have modeled what a disciple looks like, not what a man who is right in his own eyes looks like.
Acts 17:16-29, the gospel reaches three cities. The first was Thessalonica, where Paul explained Old Testament prophecies that the Messiah would have to suffer, die and rise again. Men and women responded. Some, however, stirred up the crowd and engaged the authorities.
Paul left for Berea by night. The Bereans are known to this day as thinkers who examined the word to verify what they were told. We need to follow this example, studying the Bible to be sure the messages we hear from pastors, conferences and radio are God’s truth.
Many came to faith in Berea but the Thessalonican agitators came and stirred things up again. Paul headed to Athens where his message was ridiculed. Paul used the altar to an unknown god that was in the town square to say, “I can tell you who this is.”
He told them Jesus doesn’t need statues and sacrifices, he wanted their hearts. To explain Christ we must reason with gentleness and reverence. Engaging people’s brains and hearts to consider Jesus, not with fleeting emotions but with intellectual reasoning and certainty.
— Marian Guihan