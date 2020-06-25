Sundays, we have been gathering at 10 a.m. outside the church and our services are also shared on our Facebook page.
For Father’s Day, Pastor Ethan Kallberg presented the biblical model of a family shepherd. Many times, families are so busy with work, school and activities; parents do the job of parenting, but rarely engage spiritually. Families can share the same address, but not share the same life. The advent of electronic devices has only increased this. The biblical model presents the father in the role of family shepherd, but we realize many times, for multiple reasons, this job falls to the mom or guardian. The family shepherd puts God first and has his Word embedded in their heart to affect all aspects of life. The shepherd looks for teachable moments to expose kids to God’s truth. Family shepherds will guide children in and to wisdom. Proverbs 4 presents a dad passing on wisdom so the child can embrace it deep in their heart for lifelong guidance and peace with eyes fixed on Christ. We are all family shepherds, no matter how well we’re doing it, to either a worldly or spiritual mindset. In Colossians, fathers are told to not be overbearing and discourage their kids. Rather, strive to encourage reverence for God. Family worship times help to bring kids to faith and work through sibling and school strife, and peer pressure. Strong families will greatly impact their society for good. This Father’s Day, embrace this role. You are important.
— Marian Guihan
