Sunday’s message dealt with persecution, reminding us to pray for our missionaries around the world. There is civil war in Cameroon, Africa; kids haven’t been able to attend school in years, and many families have fled.
Those who proclaim God’s truth have always been a target of various forms of persecution.
Acts 12:1-10 gives us strategies. 1: Trust. King Herod had the first apostle, James, killed and arrested Peter. God used both to further the gospel. 2: Prayer. The church was fervently praying for Peter. 3: Rest. Peter was sleeping in jail when the angel came to rescue him. Peter learned this that stormy night on the Sea of Galilee. Amid the chaos, Jesus was sleeping in the boat. Peter wasn’t worried. 4: Action. Peter acted on the angel’s instructions. Take action when action is called for, running away is OK. 5: Report. Peter tells about his rescue and told them to spread the word. Telling of God’s work and deliverance is encouraging to others. Has God been working in your life? Encourage others by sharing. 6: Wait. We can grow weary thinking persecution will never end. In Acts, King Herod was struck ill and died. God removed the persecutor. 7: Capitalize. Use the situation to spread God’s Word. We all need to be ready to experience taunts and confrontation as we live for him, but God is faithful.
— Marian Guihan