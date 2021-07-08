Our regular church service is held inside, Sundays at 10 a.m. We are planning another workday in July and will restart children and youth groups soon.
On Sunday, Jesse, a member of our youth group gave the message. Earlier, he gave a message explaining apostasy, a rejection of faith for worldly values. Judas was a prime example. He was fully exposed to Christ yet gave in to selfish motives. We all sin, but the key is to be aware of it, ask forgiveness and not allow ourselves to be consumed by it.
Paul shows Timothy how to find freedom from apostasy. Knowing that early spiritual training is important, Paul taught, mentored and encouraged Timothy, instilling in him the Ten Commandments and the fruit of the spirit.
Paul shared his journey of faith, his tribulations and challenges, and how he maintained his joy and faith. Reassuring Timothy — and us — that God will get you through even when things get tough, we need not resort to a self-serving worldly fix for our problems.
Choosing who we hang with is crucial. We too, can be a mentor, sharing our faith journey. God’s word is the ultimate mentor and guide, giving hope and equipping us for every situation.
— Marian Guihan
