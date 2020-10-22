These are very uncertain times, the pandemic, the upcoming election, wildfires, hurricanes, it’s understandable to feel worried. We are not the first to feel this way. In Daniel 2:27-45, King Nebuchadnezzar was lying awake worrying about the future and then had a dream he didn’t understand.
Daniel reassured the King that God is in control and knows the future. Daniel then explained Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, which was about a statue made of different materials representing and accurately predicting the major world empires.
The head was of gold for Nebuchadnezzar’s Babylonian empire. The silver chest and arms: Media/Persia; bronze thighs: Greek Empire; iron legs: Roman Empire. Last, the feet were an unstable mixture of iron and clay representing a 10-country alliance still in the future. The final part of the dream was a rock, cut from a mountain, without human involvement, that crushes this final empire.
This rock is Christ setting up his eternal Kingdom. This is where our hope for the future lies. There will never be a perfect human leader. All the previous kingdoms represented in Nebuchadnezzar’s dream ultimately failed. Our ultimate hope is in God’s eternal reign, whether or not our candidate wins the election.
Services at 10 a.m.; services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth group is Mondays at 6:30 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
