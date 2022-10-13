Tis the season to prep for upcoming events. Putting candy bags together for our Halloween outreach is underway as are puppet team practices for our Christmas shows.
Sunday’s message, “Fervently Pray,” begins with 1 Timothy 2. Prayer is essential to be effective for Christ, and Paul urges Timothy to be fervent in four kinds of prayer as he heads to Ephesus: entreaties, worshipful prayers focused on God, petitions and thanksgiving.
Paul said we need to utilize all four in prayer for our leaders, national, state and local. Doing so produces a more peaceful life, even in a repressive environment. Prayer enables us to have a greater impact by living a purposeful productive life. Prayer has a moral, personal evaluation, engaging us in the world and the lives of others.
God desires and rejoices in our prayers. The scope and focus of his passion are that all people hear of him and his offer of salvation and to know his truth. He wants us to not just know about him, but truly know him. Paul urges us to be people of prayer.
Sunday School is at 9 a.m., with worship following at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
