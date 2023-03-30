Our next hymn sing is April 2 at 6 p.m. We will not have Wednesday service on April 5. On April 6 at 6 p.m., we will have a “Christ in the Passover Communion.” If interested, register at lvgbc.net.
Last Sunday, our prison ministry team went to Newport.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s sermon, “The Crucifixion of the King,” was from the gospel of Matthew and focused on the kingship of Jesus, that he is the promised Messiah. Leading up to his death, he was stripped, mocked, beaten, humiliated and drugged.
He was mockingly dressed as a king by the soldiers, in a robe and painful crown. They knelt before him in mock submission, then brutally beat him. The walk to Golgotha was humiliating among the jeering crowd. On the cross he was offered a drink to numb the pain, he refused, choosing to face the full weight of his sacrifice for us.
On the cross, Jesus was robbed of his garments, scornfully taunted to save himself. If he had saved himself, none of us could be. This is the time of year to ponder who he is, what he endured and why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.