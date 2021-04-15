This week Pastor began a new series on the book of Proverbs. Rather than going through from start to finish, he will approach it topically, beginning with what the book is most known for, wisdom.
Proverbs 8 personifies wisdom as a woman calling out to everyone everywhere, as we need to know the word of God. Wisdom is not just knowledge; it has a moral character for us to apply for living righteously.
Wisdom speaks the truth that comes from God. As we listen, we get insight beyond our realm, straightforward and of eternal value. Companions of wisdom are prudence, knowledge, discretion, counsel, understanding, power and justice.
Applying these to our life brings the benefits of wisdom: sanctification, justice and spiritual wealth. Proverbs tells us we will be blessed if we keep wisdom’s ways. However, we must spend time daily in God’s word seeking wisdom, wanting and valuing wisdom above all else.
God’s wisdom is peaceable, gentle, reasonable, full of mercy, bears good fruit, is unwavering and without hypocrisy. Wisdom in the flesh is Jesus.
We have a Sunday worship service at 8 a.m., masks mandatory throughout. The second service at 10 a.m. is also shared on our Facebook page.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.