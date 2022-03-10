To illustrate what it means to be complete, pastor Ethan Kallberg gave each kid a big puzzle, but he held back one piece. When he gave it to them, they could now see the whole picture. Churches need all the pieces to be complete. Why is our church here? What is our focus? Goal? The guidance in Colossians and Ephesians is to connect with Christ and help others to do the same, to serve the Lord by serving others.
The church exists to make Jesus known by guiding, or discipling, members to maturity in him. In the process of discipleship, we proclaim Christ, admonish folks to see Jesus for who he is, not our own ideas. Discipleship takes teaching and people to spend time modeling how to live and learn from the Bible. Jesus taught with a personal touch, showing us by example how to live.
In practice, discipleship takes time, it’s work to equip Christians for the work of service. Each member is a unique piece that fits in a certain spot to complete the whole and achieve four church goals: unity of the faith, the knowledge of the Son of God, maturity in our faith and becoming more like Christ.
Sunday service, 10 a.m. and Wednesday meeting and youth group is at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
