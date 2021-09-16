In this series from Proverbs we’ve had wise speech, saying the right thing and on Sunday, saying the wrong thing, for example, flattery, gossip, quarreling, lying. Flattery is exaggerated at best, or inaccurate, a kind of lie to gain something.
Gossip is tempting and can be a problem in the church under the guise of concern and prayer. “We need to pray for them, did you hear what happened?” Then sharing the gossip can cause heartache and division.
Use wise, healing talk versus rash speech and accusations that crush the spirit. Lying grieves God and can have grave consequences. Our speech should be truthful, timely and spoken when needed and give grace to those who hear. We let go of bitterness and anger, choosing rather to be kind, tender-hearted and forgiving.
Wednesday meetings resume this week, 6-8p.m., with dinner, fellowship, song, prayer and youth and kids’ group. Sunday service is at 10 a.m. with communion on Sept. 19.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.