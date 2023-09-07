To introduce his message, “I am a Servant Who is Not Perfect,” Pastor Ethan Kallberg showed the children’s book, “Amelia Bedelia,” a story about a servant girl who makes funny mistakes. We, too, are imperfect servants. People spend 40-60 hours a week at work, but our occupation is not our identity.
A Christian’s identity in Christ shows through our service to God within our jobs and families. Paul called himself a bond servant, doing only what God told him. In our jobs we do our work for God first and foremost.
None of us is perfect; we let God and each other down. We ask forgiveness and move forward in God’s grace. Humans are performance-oriented beings, working to feel good and to please others. God does not base his view of us on our performances or behavior, but on what Christ did for us.
Christians do “good works” to please God alone, out of gratitude. We can never earn our identity in Christ. We gratefully strive to lay aside the old self and put on love, humility, patience and forgiveness.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., with worship at 10. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups are at 6 p.m.
