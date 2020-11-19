Due to the increase of COVID, there will be no youth group until further notice. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., 14 Maple St., Morrisville, 888-3339. Services are also shared on our Facebook page.
Before the message, pastor showed a video update and announcement from our missionaries in Papua New Guinea. For years a tribe has been waiting and asking for missionaries to come explain God’s talk, teach them how to read and write, and translate the Bible into their own language.
Our team has visited them three times and have decided to go and live among them. Craig and Sara with their three children covet your prayers as they finally move into the bush.
Pastor spoke on Psalm 2, encouraging us not to worry about those who oppose God. Since the beginning, mankind has wanted to do its own thing. Many civilizations, empires and rulers such as Pharaoh, the Philistines and Belshazzar have sought to kill off God and remove his control from their midst. God is not worried, knowing their attempts are vain and worthless. God reminds us he will install his king. Jesus will finally overpower the future, last attempt to overthrow him at Armageddon.
Human leaders will continue to disappoint and at times be destructive. We don’t worry. We wait for Christ who will lead a peaceful, eternal kingdom.
“How blessed are all who take refuge in him.” Psalm 2:12.
— Marian Guihan
