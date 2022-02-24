Last Sunday we enjoyed our Communion service and are looking forward to a hymn sing March 6 from 6-7 p.m. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., with a Wednesday meeting at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s message was Proverbs 30, “Humbly Accepting the Wisdom of God.” The writer first confesses his lack of understanding, affirms God’s wisdom, and prays to be content with what God has given. He reminds us to have an attitude of equity toward all regardless of position as there is a judge in heaven.
He warns of four kinds of pride: disrespect of parents and the elderly, which can have grave consequences; arrogance; those who destroy all; and those who are evil. The writer gives four wise examples from the animal kingdom for us to follow. The ant prepares and works hard together, the rock badger makes the best of its surroundings, the locust has no king but behaves like a trained military, and the lizard is persistent, making its way even into king’s palaces.
Godly wisdom helps us be humble, deal with pride and guard against anger that can lead to strife. We work to be humble toward each other, not forcing our thoughts and ways but humbly sharing God’s love and wisdom.
— Marian Guihan
