Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m.; Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups start at 6 p.m.
Last Sunday guest speaker Chris Rossell spoke about culture making versus culture taking. We do not need to be slaves to an out-of-control, ungodly culture, we can create a spiritual culture useful to God’s kingdom. 1Peter 2:9 says believers are “a royal Priesthood.”
This is not to be a cause for pride, but action. What did the priests of the Old Testament do? According to Leviticus 14, they diagnosed and treated diseases, cleaned the temple, protected the camp and were different. The priests were to be on the lookout for diseases like leprosy and give detailed treatment; we are to be on guard for sin. We’re to keep the temple of ourselves “clean,” confessing and repenting quickly before sin becomes systemic. We protect our families. We actively teach and model God within our families, showing love, forgiveness and patience in our daily lives.
By pursuing a culture of love, peace, forgiveness, repentance and devotion to God we can create a different culture.
