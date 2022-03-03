Last Sunday the church baptized five people and three became members. We’re having a hymn sing Sunday, March 6, 6-7 p.m. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., and the Wednesday meeting and youth group starts at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s message came from Proverbs 31, recounting the instructions King Lemuel’s mother gave him on how to be a wise king. She tells him to listen to her, watch out for immorality and drunkenness, and to defend the helpless. Drawing on the wisdom she gained during her time as queen, she saw the consequences of bad choices. A godly mother’s influence is invaluable. She warned him not to give up his strength for immoral behavior.
A wise ruler will not compromise himself with strong drink and become unfocused and out of control. It’s better for us to be controlled by the Holy Spirit rather than an ingested substance. She urged Lemuel to speak up for those who can’t, to defend the rights of the afflicted, needy and downtrodden, and to not isolate himself in a safe space but be aware of and work for the protection and betterment of others. We strive to do the same.
— Marian Guihan
