Wednesday prayer and youth group is a great midweek pick me up. It’s important to connect and support each other in the midst of the work week. The youth group watched the movie “War Room.”
In Acts 18:23-19:7, while Paul was in Corinth, Apollos arrives in Ephesus from Alexandria, Egypt. He was a follower of John the Baptist, looking forward to the Messiah. Acts is a transitional book between God’s kingdom presented through Israel and God’s kingdom presented through the Church.
Apollos was a knowledgeable man, willing to learn. Priscilla and Aquila explained to him that Jesus is who he was waiting for. He was knowledgeable in the Old Testament, which he then used to present Jesus as the Messiah.
Faith always amends itself in the face of further revelation. On his return to Ephesus, Paul challenged other disciples of John the Baptist. Also waiting for Messiah to come, they were not completed by acceptance of Jesus’ sacrifice or aware of baptism by the Holy Spirit.
Paul presents the completed work of Christ, his death and resurrection, and they too amend their faith, obeying Christ and receiving the Holy Spirit.
Like Apollos, when we study God’s word, we must have our hearts open to the Holy Spirit to teach us new things and correct inaccurate or incomplete beliefs
— Marian Guihan