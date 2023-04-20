On Wednesday, May 3, we will not have our meal and Bible study. Instead, on May 4 at 6 p.m. we’ll have a National Day of Prayer presentation, with no meal.
Before last Sunday’s message we saw a presentation about the future opening of the Lamoille Valley Pregnancy Resource Center. The goal is to have a place offering support and guidance for women in the area.
Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message from 1 Timothy 6:3-5 was the start of the miniseries, “Godly Contentment.” It starts out discussing the opposite. Paul warns Timothy to be prepared for false teachers and those that don’t agree with God’s word that give spiritual health and unity. The false teachers would be evident by their behavior. They would be conceited, ignorant of the true meaning of God’s word, argumentative, envious, combative, blasphemous, suspicious and greedy.
Many times, their primary goal is to oppose God, referring the focus on themselves, downplaying God’s words for their own, maintaining control by fostering disputes and infighting. They are suspicious of others, working for their own profit. We can rest and be content knowing we have all we need by accepting God’s offer of freedom and cultivating a relationship with him.
