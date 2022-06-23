On July 3 we’ll hold a coffee hour during the 9 a.m. Sunday school time.
We hope everybody had a blessed Father’s Day. Some of our dads shared what being a father means to them. One of the men gave his testimony about how the Lord was there throughout his life protecting him and eventually guiding him to salvation.
One of our elders presented a message titled “A Few Good Men.” He started out with some humor. When men say I’m not lost it really means no one will ever see us again. I’m not hurt means I’ve severed a limb and I will bleed to death before I admit I’m hurt.
The message shared what the Bible says is a good man, father, husband and leader. A good man will rely on God for salvation and lean on him for strength, needs, embrace the Holy Spirit and control the old nature, guide their families with loving leadership and reflect God to the world. A good man has learned to love, fully seeking the welfare of his wife and family. He’s learned to love the fellowship of other believers.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. and Wednesday potluck and youth groups starts at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
