Due to the increase of COVID in the state, there will be no youth group until further notice. Sunday service is at 10 a.m., 14 Maple St., Morrisville, 888-3339. Services are also shared on our Facebook page.
This week’s message was titled “Courage in the Face of Discouragement,” given by Jesse, a member of our youth group. He explained that courage is the ability to face our fears and phobias; strength in times of pain or grief; and mental and moral perseverance and remaining firm in our convictions.
In Joshua 1:9, God commands us to remain courageous. Jesse listed six types of courage: physical, facing harm or death, for example, soldiers, firefighters, police; social, risk of embarrassment, exclusion; moral, doing the right thing in the face of opposition; emotional; intellectual, willing to engage with challenging ideas; and spiritual, willing to speak the truth, grapple with questions of faith and face spiritual battles within work, school, friends, family and, at times, even within the church.
And Paul, writing from prison, exhorts the Philippians to not curse God in their troubles, but to take courage in his strength. God knows what we’re dealing with and he is still at the helm.
— Marian Guihan
