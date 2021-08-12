The announcements are looking like the old days! We have another work day coming up, a planning meeting for upcoming events, a hymn sing and our church anniversary. Regular church services are Sundays at 10 a.m.
The topic from Proverbs this week was self-control, specifically anger, rashness, drunkenness and gluttony. Controlling our anger and keeping our tongue in check is hard on our own. The Holy Spirit gives us the strength to speak with grace even when suffering dishonor. Jesus is our example as he is so patient and forgiving with us.
Hot tempers stir up strife; being slow to anger smooths things over. Proverbs 16:32 says ruling our spirit is harder than capturing a city. It’s OK to let some things go. However, we may have to reduce the time we spend with someone characterized by anger. Rash, impulsive, unthinking behavior is risky. Wisdom, partnered with self-control, helps us recognize evil and danger. Intoxication removes self-control and reduces productivity and becomes a viscous cycle. To have self-control we give control over to God.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.