Last Sunday Pastor Bryan Maley spoke on what it is to truly follow Christ. First, we search God’s word for instruction, and second, we exhibit the love of Christ.
We’re told to abide in his word. Abide means to stay or live in. We make our home in what he says, striving to do all he says. This is lifetime work as we fail every day.
A student tends to take on the character of their teacher, so we must choose wisely who we listen to. We live actively, going purposefully through our life as God leads. We need to always keep seeking him, learning, mentoring others. We try to absorb God’s word so we can answer questions people have: Who is Christ? What did he say and do, and why? Even when we have differences we can still live in a loving way, shining the light of Christ to a dark world.
The culture of the world these days puts self first, then others, and finally God. We need to reverse that, putting Jesus first, then looking for ways to be available for others. There are folks all around looking for help, friendship and Christ.
We have another work day coming up, a planning meeting for upcoming events, a hymn sing and our church anniversary. Our regular Sunday service is at 10 a.m.
— Marian Guihan
