The pastor’s message Sunday was part two of “Our Spiritual Family.” He talked about the universal church and the local church. He asked the kids if they were in any clubs, and if those clubs had requirements for membership.
Christ is the builder of the universal church by salvation through faith. He draws, redeems, sanctifies. No works are needed or enough. The thief on the cross had no time for any action other than faith in Christ. God sees our heart, our faith within.
Not being able to do that, the local church has steps in place to identify faith. The biblical requirements for local church membership are confession of faith and baptism. We tell and act to show our faith, and baptism is an outward act that reflects the inward faith. We then share what Jesus has done for us, help with individual and family needs and help other churches. Our church is autonomous and self-governing, but we are also interdependent, working as a fellowship of churches, having a unified message and resources to meet needs.
In the Bible, individual Christians are never an island, they are part of a local church.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship following at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups start at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.