Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups begin at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s message, “Impossible case, Radical change,” was given by Pastor Josh Steiner. We all have people who come to mind that we think are “lost causes” who will never consider God. Dictators, murderers, swindlers and haters seem far from God.
In Jesus’s day, many considered Zaccheus in that category; he was a tough case. He was a selfish, prideful, rich tax collector. Money was his idol. But why then, was Zaccheus up in that tree trying to get a look at Jesus? God was drawing him.
God’s radical change starts on the inside rather than outside environmental situations. Salvation will be visible; actions show where the heart is. Zaccheus showed true repentance by paying back all those he had defrauded; money was no longer his god.
Around God’s throne will be people from every tribe and ethnic group. We are called to pray for others and share the gospel, not decide who God is interested in or not.
