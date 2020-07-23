Services at 10 a.m. Services also shared on our Facebook page. Youth Group will be Mondays at 6 p.m.
In Acts 24, Paul is before Governor Felix facing three charges — he’s an agitator, leads a new religion and desecrated the temple. The first, a personal charge, he’s a pest. The second, a political charge, accuses Paul of being “a ringleader of the sect of the Nazarenes.” It was against Roman law to start a new religion. Third, a religious charge, that he had desecrated the temple by bringing in gentiles. Paul spoke in his defense. He had come in peace, those who confronted him were the agitators. He was not leading a new sect. He taught in accordance with the Old Testament. He was not teaching against Judaism. Jesus is the fulfillment of their beliefs. Third, he had brought no gentiles into the temple. While at the temple, he acted according to Jewish law. Paul graciously omitted that the high priest struck him in public, which was illegal to do to a Roman citizen. Felix had several meetings with Paul and was unsettled when Paul presented the sinfulness of man and our need for a savior. Yet, he pushed the gospel aside, instead of asking, “What must I do to be saved?” Let’s not be like Felix, enlightened but not responding, rejecting the gospel that will heal our souls. Rather, be like Paul, embracing the gospel and ready to present why we believe wherever God puts us.
— Marian Guihan
