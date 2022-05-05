Pastor Ethan Kallberg’s message from Proverbs was on a cautionary tale Solomon told to illustrate the struggle against temptation. We are all tempted by different things in different ways. To stay strong and maintain purity we need to have reverence for God’s word, avoid bad situations, expect temptations, realize temptations will be appealing, expect severe consequences, and strive to choose life.
Knowing and treasuring God’s word saves us from trouble, urges us to be aware, and to avoid the places and times we are tempted.
Temptation can be aggressive, grab us like click bait, sound righteous and make us feel special. We can expect temptation to cater to our personal desires. In a convincing way it will smell, feel and sound good and safe. If we give in, some temptations can be deadly — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
Solomon graphically explains the dangers of wandering away from God’s word, following the temptation instead. God pleads with us to choose life and follow him.
Sunday school is at 9 a.m., with worship at 10 a.m. A Wednesday potluck dinner and youth groups starts at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
