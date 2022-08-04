To start part three of the series “Living for Jesus: Practices of Spirit Filling and Prayer,” Pastor Ethan Kallberg told the kids that the fruit of the spirit is like a cluster of grapes. It’s one thing that is manifested many ways: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. It is a collective, a result of submission to the Holy Spirit, allowing him to be in control.
Engaging with God’s word leads to a closer relationship with God and filling by the Holy Spirit. Neglecting God’s word weakens the Christian. The Bible is key to spirit filling.
The practice of prayer is essential to understanding the Bible and to every aspect of the Christian life. The life of a believer is a constant conversation with God; he says our prayers make a difference. We pray according to his will, which we learn about in his Word. We can pray in faith with thanksgiving for and about anything and everything.
We will have a hymn-sing Sunday, Aug. 7, 6-7 p.m. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. Sunday worship service is at 10 a.m., with a Wednesday potluck and youth and adult groups at 6 p.m.
— Marian Guihan
